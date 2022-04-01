Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

