Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $116,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 85,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 34,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,409. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

