LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LXU opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.78.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LXU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

