LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,376 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,240. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

