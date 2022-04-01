LSV Asset Management Buys 97,270 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Organon & Co. worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. 1,610,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,821. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

