LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,054,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $148,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. 6,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

