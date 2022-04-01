LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total value of $285,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,776,891. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.42. 1,061,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,322. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.36 and a 12 month high of $710.21. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

