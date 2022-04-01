LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 399.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.77% of Tronox worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 890,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

