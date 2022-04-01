LSV Asset Management Has $222.38 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $222,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

VLO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

