LSV Asset Management Has $35.84 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,691,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 348,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $35,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

