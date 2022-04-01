LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,956 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $176,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.28.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

