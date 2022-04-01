LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,612,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $135,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 7.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,657. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

