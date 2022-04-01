Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.45. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

LULU stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.31. 30,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

