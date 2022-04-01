LVZ Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after buying an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 616,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,074. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

