LVZ Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 299.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $5,017,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.99. 20,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,890. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

