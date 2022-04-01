LVZ Inc. Sells 235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,357,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $72.51. 5,688,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $73.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

