Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.86

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.86 and traded as high as $105.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $99.42, with a volume of 124,879 shares traded.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

