Maecenas (ART) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Maecenas (ART) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $169,496.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00108518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

