MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.74 and a 12-month high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

