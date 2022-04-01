Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

MGY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.