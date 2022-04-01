Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.