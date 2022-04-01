Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.17 and traded as high as C$11.98. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.98, with a volume of 107,552 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$964.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,440. Also, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,693.66. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,505 in the last 90 days.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

