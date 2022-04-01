Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

