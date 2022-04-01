Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.65

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

