Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS MPFRY remained flat at $$4.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Mapfre has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $4.77.
