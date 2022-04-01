Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,180 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $108.19. 111,602,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,250,781. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
