Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $156.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.92.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.68. 1,492,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,545,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

