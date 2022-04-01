Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

