Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.40, but opened at $140.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 9,928 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

