Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.47.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. Match Group has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.