Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

