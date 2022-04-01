Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Materialise by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. 143,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,219. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

