Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down to $123.68

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.68, but opened at $120.23. Matson shares last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Matson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.