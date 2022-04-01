McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.57. 37,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.