McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

