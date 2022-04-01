Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 351,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 259,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $408,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

