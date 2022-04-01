Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,154. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45, a PEG ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

