Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,125. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

