Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

MRUS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 92,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

