Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MLAB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,077. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,378. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

