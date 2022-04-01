Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $13,487.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,962,162 coins and its circulating supply is 79,962,065 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.