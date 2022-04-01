MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE:MET remained flat at $$70.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,229. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 24.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

