Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock traded down $15.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,357.62. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,413.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,481.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.66 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

