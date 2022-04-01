Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys Shares of 25,446 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. 271,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

