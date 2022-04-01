Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,081 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76.

