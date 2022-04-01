Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New $369,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

