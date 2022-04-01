Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases Shares of 15,872 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $100.73 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

