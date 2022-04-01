Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,516. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

