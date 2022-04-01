Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

