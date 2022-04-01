MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

